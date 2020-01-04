Home

BOUHUIS, DINA (HENDRINA) (nee SMITS) 1926 - 2019 Dina passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in her 93rd year. Born in Middelaar, the Netherlands, Dina immigrated to Oakville, Ontario with her husband John in 1953. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Beloved wife of the late John Bouhuis, devoted mother of Nellie (Gary), William (Nancy), John (Susan) and Michael (Charlene). Loving grandmother of Jason (Kim), Shawn (Andrea), Joshua, Kelly (Dean), Matthew (Ashton), Michelle (David) and Danielle (Ryan). Dear great-grandmother of Vaughn, Zoe, Katelyn, Owen, Amelia, Mia, Kaiden, Jacob and Madison. A Mass of Remembrance will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Saint Dominic's Catholic Church, 2415 Rebecca Street, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation. Our sincere gratitude to Dr. Tarek Kazem, Dr Alina Nuica and Nurse Clinician Yolanda Richardson along with all the Palliative Care team for their utmost care and kindness to our mother. Her end of life experience wouldn't have been the same without your compassion. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
