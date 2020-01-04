Home

Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
BREDA, Dina (nee MARCUZ) Born on April 15, 1922 in Azzano Decimo, Italy and passed away on January 2, 2020, at the age of 97. Loved wife of the late Pietro Breda (1980) and only child of the late Sigisfredo and Maria Marcuz. Loving mother of Yves and his wife Barb and Anne Marie and her husband John Curto. Cherished Nonna of Steve (Diana) Breda, Denis Breda (Diane Vautour), Justin (Sara) Curto, Deborah (Dave) Pearson and devoted Bisnonna of Maridina and Nico Breda, Sylvie Breda, John Pearson, Nolan and Abby Curto. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Francis Table, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
