VARONE, DINA LEONARDA Age, 94 of Toronto, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ciro Varone, cherished mother of Filomena and Scott, Angela (Bebbie) and Paul, proud Grandmother to Ali (Ryan), Jon, Kenny, Kamryn and Nicholas. Cherished Great-Grandmother to Octavia and Raven. Mom leaves behind brothers and sisters and an extended family with many nieces and nephews and special friends and her two very special caregivers Dolma and Tsering. Special thanks to Dr. Hung, his palliative team led by Lorraine at the Mississauga Trillium Hospital. Adam and Jeff, who demonstrated compassion beyond words, and the many wonderful nurses and staff who made mom's final days battling Alzheimer's, Dementia and an inoperable brain tumour filled with comfort and love. Though mom was petite in stature, she was a giant in strength and perseverance, she never gave up! Her spirit and undying love will live on in all of us whose lives she touched. A Celebration of Life to be announced. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to be made to Mississauga Trillium Palliative Care and or the Senior Mental Health.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019