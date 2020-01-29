|
MARKOVICH, DINKA (nee ANICIC) Passed away peacefully, January 26, 2020, at Eatonville Care Centre in her 93rd year. She was predeceased by her beloved husband George. Loving mother of Charles (Anne), Rosemary Blahy (Joe), and Caroline Pulinski (John). Cherished grandmother of Stephen, Gabrielle and Alexandra. Family and friends are welcome at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke, on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to Dementia research, Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020