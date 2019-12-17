PROCOPIO, DINO JOSEPH Passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in his 49th year. Loving husband of Nadia for 23 years, cherished father to Michael and Vanessa, beloved son to Mike and Luisa and a wonderful brother to Robert (Primela). Dino was an adored uncle to Sebastian, Johnny, Jennifer, Anthony, Cheryl and brother-in-law to Frank. Dino will be deeply missed by all who knew him. For those who wish to pay their respects, the family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Donations may be made to the in Dino's honour. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019