KOVACS, DINO (DEAN) We announce the passing of Dino (Dean) Kovacs on February 19, 2019. Survived by his mother Giovanna and sister Susan. He will be missed by his nieces Jenna and Olivia. He will be missed by all his relatives and friends. Visitation will be at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Saturday, March 2, 2019 p.m. with a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. In memory of Dean, donations may be made to the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DINO (DEAN) KOVACS.
Bernardo Funeral Home
2960 Dufferin Street
North York, ON M6B 3S9
(416) 789-7661
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2019