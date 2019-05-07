Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIRK ADRIAAN ROEST. View Sign Obituary

ROEST, DIRK ADRIAAN An inspiration to all who knew him and everyone who met him. Dirk Roest celebrated his 88th birthday in April 2019, with his family. Dear husband of 61 years of Maryke (Margaret) (née van Pampus). Beloved father of Sylvia (Anthony), Marlene, Rick (Celene) and Mark (April). Precious Opa of Jason (Amy), Bridgett, Jarryd, Mitchell, Jenny, Emily and Nolan. He was a loving great-grandfather to Lochlin and Ava. Dirk was a professional engineer and worked with the University of Toronto until he retired in 1985. Friends, family and his physicians called Dirk "amazing" for his positivity, strength, energy and resilience. He overcame years of challenges, including a World War II internment camp from the age of 10 to 14 (which he described as adding 14 years to his age), surviving a disabling stroke and kidney cancer. Dirk took great joy from spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed travelling with his wife and family, his favorite destination being the Netherlands. The family would like to extend appreciation to Cheryl Lakkis and the St. Paul's care team for all their support in his later years. Dirk lived life fully with a strength of purpose, optimism and a dedication to his Faith. He was devoted to caring for his family and contributing to charities to help those in need. Leading by example, his words of wisdom are enduring "see the joy (and humour) in every day and every moment". A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, May 8th at 11 a.m. at St. Aidan's Roman Catholic Church located at 3501 Finch Avenue East, Scarborough.

ROEST, DIRK ADRIAAN An inspiration to all who knew him and everyone who met him. Dirk Roest celebrated his 88th birthday in April 2019, with his family. Dear husband of 61 years of Maryke (Margaret) (née van Pampus). Beloved father of Sylvia (Anthony), Marlene, Rick (Celene) and Mark (April). Precious Opa of Jason (Amy), Bridgett, Jarryd, Mitchell, Jenny, Emily and Nolan. He was a loving great-grandfather to Lochlin and Ava. Dirk was a professional engineer and worked with the University of Toronto until he retired in 1985. Friends, family and his physicians called Dirk "amazing" for his positivity, strength, energy and resilience. He overcame years of challenges, including a World War II internment camp from the age of 10 to 14 (which he described as adding 14 years to his age), surviving a disabling stroke and kidney cancer. Dirk took great joy from spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed travelling with his wife and family, his favorite destination being the Netherlands. The family would like to extend appreciation to Cheryl Lakkis and the St. Paul's care team for all their support in his later years. Dirk lived life fully with a strength of purpose, optimism and a dedication to his Faith. He was devoted to caring for his family and contributing to charities to help those in need. Leading by example, his words of wisdom are enduring "see the joy (and humour) in every day and every moment". A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, May 8th at 11 a.m. at St. Aidan's Roman Catholic Church located at 3501 Finch Avenue East, Scarborough. Published in the Toronto Star on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close