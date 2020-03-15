|
|
FINTELMAN, DIRK "DICK" Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, at River Glen Haven LTC, in his 86th year. Cherished husband to Verna for 61 years. Loving father to Albert (Melanie), Rick (Diana), John (Georgia-Lea) and Deborah (David). Beloved grandpa (papa) to Erica (Brian), Brent, Joel (Elena), Andrew, Jessica (boyfriend Nick), Timothy, Desiree (boyfriend David), Benjamin, Gerard, Emily, Lydia and Jacob. Great-grandpa to Everett. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Evertje, his brothers Rudy, Art, Peter and Arnold. Fondly remembered by his sisters Marie, Eefjie and Jane and his brother Rick. Dear brother-in-law to Tina, Marion, Jack, Eleanor, Henny, Neil and Ross. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be truly missed. Family and friends will be received at the DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road), Markham, on Monday, March 16th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday at 2 p.m. with 1 hour of visitation before. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Reformed Church (Bradford) or to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2020