JAKASA, DR. DJURO 1922 - 2019 Djuro Jakasa left us in the afternoon of July 13, 2019, just a few weeks shy of his 97th birthday. The rain had just stopped and blue skies replaced the grey when he closed his eyes in a comfortable bed at the beautiful Hill House Hospice. He was surrounded by his family, in comfort and at peace. Djuro, or Dedo as he was known to all, was the loving husband of Nada (Nana) for 72 years, a wonderful father to his only child Rajka and a kind and caring father-in-law to her husband Zeljko Soric. Dedo left us with innumerable memories and will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Ivana and Mark, and great-granddaughters Katherine and Kristin. The outpouring of support and condolences from people near and far highlights that his absence is felt the world over. Djuro graduated from the Medical School in Zagreb (Croatia) at the young age of 23 and pursued specialty training in Respirology. After spending a decade working in the quaint town of Zadar on the Dalmatian coast, he relocated to Zagreb and joined the Faculty of Medicine where he pursued research and teaching for many years, eventually becoming a full professor. Curiosity and his quest for learning took him to London and Edinburgh where he concentrated on his PhD thesis. To see the true measure of a man one needs only to look at how he treated others. By this adage, our Dedo was a giant. He treated everyone with the same respect, regardless of who they were or what they did. While in private practice in Zadar, it wasn't uncommon for him to accept baked goods or small tokens of appreciation in place of payment. Never one to be swayed by politics, promises of personal gain or profit, he was unbendingly principled both personally and professionally. He was truly loved by his patients, respected by his colleagues and students, and a dear friend to many. The last few years of his professional life were dedicated to administrative work and in in the early 1970s he became the CEO of the "Jordanovac", an Academic Center for Pulmonary Diseases in Zagreb. However, his life was changing: his only daughter and her family had moved to Canada in 1975 and in 1982 he made the selfless decision to take early retirement and immigrate to Canada to help. And so at the age of 60, Dedo started his second career: that of devoted and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Never once looking back, he embraced his new position with the same dedication as his medical career. Dedo was always around. Always reliable. Always there to love us, quietly but decidedly. We miss him, now and always. We miss his kindness and his wisdom, his advice and patience. We even miss his endearing inflexibility and dry sense of humour. We miss every part of him, because every quality made him the man we love. We had the honour and great fortune of having him part of our lives for a long time, and it was time to say goodbye. We wish you peace Dedo. Wherever you open your eyes, may it be a place of order, sweet tea, the finest chocolate, excellent tennis and good friends. The family wishes to thank his nurse Sheida (SRT Agency) and the staff of RNS for their exceptional care. Levan, Vassar, Ivan and Richard, although reluctant at first, Dedo looked forward to your visits and appreciated your help. Special thanks is extended to Samina from Toronto Central/LHINN and his physicians, Dr. Tenanbaum and Dr. Javanmard. It is with a heavy heart that a family decides that it is it time for a hospice. The wonderful people at Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill helped make the transition as comfortable as it could have been. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for the respect and kindness you showed our Dedo. Dedo wished to have a private funeral. A memorial to celebrate his life will take place at a later date.

