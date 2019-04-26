Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLLY DOBBIN. View Sign Obituary

DOBBIN, DOLLY Passed away peacefully at Valleyview Residence on April 19, 2019, from complications of a stroke. She was in her 91st year. Loved and sorely missed by Cam, her husband and best friend of more than 67 years, her son Gordon (Janice) and her daughter Charlie (Elliot); cherished by her grandchildren Chloe (Chris), Sydney and Keenan; as well as her many nieces and nephews, she will be missed greatly. Dolly was born May 4, 1928 in Kenora, ON. The youngest and last living of the 9 children born to Paul and Teenie Shumka, she was predeceased by her parents, her 4 brothers and 4 sisters and her son Peter. Dolly grew up and attended school in Kenora, ON, which is where she met Cam. An early feminist, she was working in the Office of the Highway Department and Cam was a medical student in town on a summer job. They married in Toronto, ON, in 1951. When Cam graduated medical school they moved to Elsa, in the Yukon Territory, where Dolly gave birth to their second child, Peter. While in Elsa, Dolly was instrumental in setting up a nursery school for the local children to attend, as well as her own growing family. She was a rock to Cam while he built his career, agreeing to move to Philadelphia where Cam completed his post-graduate training, before settling back in Toronto. Through all of it, Dolly's confidence never wavered and she made an impact everywhere she went. By the 1970's, Dolly's children had grown up, so she became a real estate agent and enjoyed a successful career of nearly three decades. Dolly, first and foremost a people-person, had many friends and was active in her community until the time of her first stroke. Dolly was known for many things, among them her quick wit, sense of style and for being an amazing cook. Dolly will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation and a family service to take place. Those who wish to make a donation in Dolly's memory, are asked to consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

DOBBIN, DOLLY Passed away peacefully at Valleyview Residence on April 19, 2019, from complications of a stroke. She was in her 91st year. Loved and sorely missed by Cam, her husband and best friend of more than 67 years, her son Gordon (Janice) and her daughter Charlie (Elliot); cherished by her grandchildren Chloe (Chris), Sydney and Keenan; as well as her many nieces and nephews, she will be missed greatly. Dolly was born May 4, 1928 in Kenora, ON. The youngest and last living of the 9 children born to Paul and Teenie Shumka, she was predeceased by her parents, her 4 brothers and 4 sisters and her son Peter. Dolly grew up and attended school in Kenora, ON, which is where she met Cam. An early feminist, she was working in the Office of the Highway Department and Cam was a medical student in town on a summer job. They married in Toronto, ON, in 1951. When Cam graduated medical school they moved to Elsa, in the Yukon Territory, where Dolly gave birth to their second child, Peter. While in Elsa, Dolly was instrumental in setting up a nursery school for the local children to attend, as well as her own growing family. She was a rock to Cam while he built his career, agreeing to move to Philadelphia where Cam completed his post-graduate training, before settling back in Toronto. Through all of it, Dolly's confidence never wavered and she made an impact everywhere she went. By the 1970's, Dolly's children had grown up, so she became a real estate agent and enjoyed a successful career of nearly three decades. Dolly, first and foremost a people-person, had many friends and was active in her community until the time of her first stroke. Dolly was known for many things, among them her quick wit, sense of style and for being an amazing cook. Dolly will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation and a family service to take place. Those who wish to make a donation in Dolly's memory, are asked to consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close