BURRIDGE, DOLLY MURIAL 1925 - 2019 At her home, with family by her side, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Norman Allan. Loving mother of Carol (Tony) and Bruce (Gerri). Grandmother to Ian (Nicole), Michael (Jennise), Aaron (Nancy), Adam and Jennifer. Great-grandmother to Isaac, Lucas, Brayden and Kaelyn. Aunt to Marie (Spence) and Ester. Funeral services will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). Visitation on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service will commence on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2019