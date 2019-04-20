Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLLY WAGNER BORSA. View Sign

BORSA, DOLLY WAGNER Died peacefully January 24, 2019 at the age of 92. Mom's wish was to die in the family home she and our Dad (Victor 1924-2014) established and maintained for 70 years. We were able to fulfill that wish with the help of many. Thank you to our LIHN (home care program) who connected us to Irena Kesmerion NP and Dr. Jessica Roy of the Dorothy Ley palliative home care program. Irena, Jessica and Sandy Thompson NP (who covered), you were constant professionals managing us with respect and dignity during our most difficult time. Thank you to SRT staff, PSWs Anne Black and Jestine Dean. Mom looked forward to your daily visits and appreciated your gentle care. Thank you to: the many RNs who patiently taught us new skills; Melissa Danchak RD from VHA for your dietary wisdom; Cardinal Funeral Homes and Parklawn Cemetery for your burial care; Lutheran minister Rev. Tuula Gasbeck, Rev. Canon Maurice Francois and Rev. Mauricio Ferro for presiding over the funeral rite that Mom had directed; Dr. Vanessa Rambihar, the late Dr. Jim Ruderman and the staff at Women's College Hospital for the care given to Mom over the past 40 years. Thank you for the gifts of kindness from family, friends, co-workers and neighbours who: called, visited, sent notes and flowers and gave in Mom's memory to www.

BORSA, DOLLY WAGNER Died peacefully January 24, 2019 at the age of 92. Mom's wish was to die in the family home she and our Dad (Victor 1924-2014) established and maintained for 70 years. We were able to fulfill that wish with the help of many. Thank you to our LIHN (home care program) who connected us to Irena Kesmerion NP and Dr. Jessica Roy of the Dorothy Ley palliative home care program. Irena, Jessica and Sandy Thompson NP (who covered), you were constant professionals managing us with respect and dignity during our most difficult time. Thank you to SRT staff, PSWs Anne Black and Jestine Dean. Mom looked forward to your daily visits and appreciated your gentle care. Thank you to: the many RNs who patiently taught us new skills; Melissa Danchak RD from VHA for your dietary wisdom; Cardinal Funeral Homes and Parklawn Cemetery for your burial care; Lutheran minister Rev. Tuula Gasbeck, Rev. Canon Maurice Francois and Rev. Mauricio Ferro for presiding over the funeral rite that Mom had directed; Dr. Vanessa Rambihar, the late Dr. Jim Ruderman and the staff at Women's College Hospital for the care given to Mom over the past 40 years. Thank you for the gifts of kindness from family, friends, co-workers and neighbours who: called, visited, sent notes and flowers and gave in Mom's memory to www. canadahelps.org and chose St. Paul's Church Runnymede Capital Campaign or Sleeping Children Around The World or were inspired to give another way. Thank you all for your generosity of spirit. Mom and Dad loved and were loved in life by many. Sincerely, Carol (Don and Karen), Delores (Hugh) and David (Mary, Emma and Ben). We wish you God's peace at this Easter time. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close