ABRAMSON, DOLORES It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dolores Abramson on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend for 56 years of Harry Abramson. Loving daughter of the late Ida (nee Gossin) and Issie Zelansky. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Beth Abramson and Andrew Hamlin and Neil and Cindy Abramson. Devoted sister of the late Marjorie Chernow and the late Macy Zelansky. Adoring grandmother of Jordan, Carey and Daniel. A woman of intelligence, kindness and generosity. She had a zest for life and a genuine concern for others. With gratitude to Dr. Karen Yee and Dr. Coleman Rotstein for their extraordinary care and devotion. Service from Temple Sinai, 210 Wilson Avenue (east of Bathurst), on Friday, March 13th at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 561 Ava Road. Memorial donations may be made to the Dolores Abramson Memorial Fund c/o Temple Sinai Toronto, 416-487-4161.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020