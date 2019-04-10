BIRD, DOLORES (nee McATEE) Surrounded by family, Dolores passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband, John; son, Peter; and grandson, Michael. She will be sadly missed by daughters Laura Bird (Leo), Valerie Bennett (Dick), Patricia Gallant (Allen); son, Tim Bird (Anne) and daughter-in-law, Sharon Bird. Dolores is also survived by twelve fabulous grandchildren and sixteen delightful great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11th. The service will be held in Our Lady Perpetual Help Church, 78 Clifton Road on Friday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. If desired, donations to the Elmer Iseler Singers, 2180 Bayview Avenue, Toronto M4N 3K7 or to the Kiwanis Club of Casa Loma Foundation, Box 84515, Bloor West P.O., Toronto M6S 4Z7 would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLORES BIRD.
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019