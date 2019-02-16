DEAKIN, Dolores It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Dolores Deakin on February 8, 2019, at the age of 89 young. Beloved wife to Ross for 67 happy years. Loving grandmother to Matthew, Sabina, Ben, Liam and Shea. Loving mother to Brent, Michele and Shelley. Caring sister to Jim Fairbairn. As per Dolores' wishes, a private family service will take place. Memorial donations may be made in Dolores' name to the Children's Wish Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019