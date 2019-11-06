WILLIAMS, DOLORES EDWINA (nee WATT) Passed away on October 1, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late "Bud" Franklin Charles. Loving mother of Kimberley (Siegfried), Sandy (Bob) and the late Ted. Caring grandmother of Brett, Hailey and Indiah. Lovingly remembered as warm, kind and compassionate by all who knew her. We welcome you to celebrate Dolores' life on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. with a formal tribute delivered at 1:30 p.m. at the eco Life Celebration Centre - Willow Room, within St. John's Dixie Cemetery & Crematorium (737 Dundas St. E., Mississauga). Please share your memories, photos and condolences for Dolores at her memorial website at www.ecofuneral.ca Your participation in creating her legacy is greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2019