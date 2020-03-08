|
|
GALAND, DOLORES (DOE) Peacefully, at Harmony Hills, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Dolores beloved wife of Moe (predeceased), loving mother of Tom (Wendy) and Susan. Dear grandmother of Brooke, Melissa, Kyle and Kerry. Great-grandmother to Yourke, Knox, Declan and Hudson. Visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Fatima Shrine (St. Clair Ave., east of Victoria Park). Many thanks to Harmony Hills staff who lovingly cared for our mother.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2020