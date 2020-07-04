ARNOLD, DOLORES MARY (nee COADY) 1929 – 2020 Dolores passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, June 26, 2020 in her 91st year. She will be lovingly remembered by George, her husband of 65 years and her children Jeff and Jill (Stephen). She was the adored grandmother to Adam (Adina), Ben and Jaclyn, great-grandmother to sweet little Max. Affectionately known as Auntie Doe to Debbie and Michael. Dolores and George loved to travel. Accompanied by their close friends, they were fortunate to have travelled the world. After retirement, they enjoyed their winters in Sarasota, Florida and their summers on the shores of Lake Simcoe. Special thank you to the nurses of Saint Elizabeth, CBI Home Health and Dr. Brian Morris for their care and kind support. Due to the pandemic and current restrictions, a private family service was held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. If desired, donations may be made to the SickKids Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society
and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com