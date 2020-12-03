1/1
DOLORES (DORA) VANO
VANO, DOLORES (DORA) April 23, 1935 - November 29, 2020 Our dear mother left us suddenly on Sunday morning. Dolores was predeceased by her devoted husband, Luigi. Her daughters, Joanne (Nick) and Caterina (Sal), and grandson John Paul, are mourning their loss and sharing memories. Dora arrived on her 20th birthday to begin her new life in Canada after leaving Italy in 1955. She took pride in doting on her growing family. Her kitchen was always a warm, welcoming and delicious refuge for all. Our mother had a strong work ethic, and persevered in times of difficulty. Her no-nonsense approach was an example to us in dedication. Mamma Dora was as good at mangling English as she was at cooking. No one left her table hungry, and she encouraged everyone to take "one more bike". Her pizza was so good because she went to the "bushel" to forage for mushrooms. She cooked only "free-run" chickens. Whenever friends left, mom reminded them to come "more awful". At work, when Dolores had a concern, she would go to the "personality department". She told us never to leave home without our "healthy cards", and knew a man who lived in a "panty-house". As doting caregiver to Gino in his final years, she said he had "mention disease". These are examples of what we fondly called "Dora-isms." When circumstances permit, there will be a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

Other ways to show your sympathy

