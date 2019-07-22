MUZZIN, DOLORES VIRGINIA (nee TURRIN) Peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in her 80th year. Beloved wife of the late Larry Muzzin. Cherished mother of Cathy (Paul), Lori (Jamie) and Joanne (Brendan). Loving Nonna of Daniel, Valerie, Evan, Tyler, Liam, Cara, and beloved sister of Angela. Dolores adored time spent with her grandchildren in Arizona, Boston, and Richmond Hill. Friends may call at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Wednesday, July 24th from 7-9 p.m. and on Thursday, July 25th from 1-4 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Immaculate on Friday, July 26th at 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Special thanks to Dr. Berger and the caring staff at Hill House Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hill House Hospice (36 Wright St., Richmond Hill, ON L4C 4A1) would be appreciated by the family.

