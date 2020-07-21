1/1
DOMENIC TRICHILO
1950 - 2020
TRICHILO, DOMENIC 1950 - 2020 It is with profound sadness that we share the news of our beloved Domenic's passing, on Wednesday, July 15th. Domenic was a pillar of his family and his work impacted many communities. He enjoyed a long career in construction management in southern Ontario. He was responsible for the supervision of the construction of several landmark buildings in the GTA, including churches, schools, and libraries. He was honoured by several religious communities for his work. Two of his favourite projects were the Wolfond Centre for Jewish Campus Life at the University of Toronto, for which he was made an honorary Mensch, and the Kitchener-Waterloo Regional Library, which required careful consideration and protection of historical buildings and artefacts. He leaves behind Mary, his devoted wife of nearly 40 years, sons Zachary, Joshua (Yiwen), and Ryan. He also leaves behind his sisters Pina (Joe), Rosa (Aniello), and Anna (Jeff). He was a beloved nephew to Betty and Tony, Rosa and Carmelo. His cousins, nephews and nieces will miss him. Born in Siderno, Italy, in 1950, he came with his parents, Caterina and Salvatore, and sister Pina, to build a life in Canada. Dom enjoyed many lifetime friendships, and cherished his time with all of them. Special thanks to the skilled staff at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, who took such good care of our Domenic during his final journey. Our gratitude also goes to all the caring staff at the Renal Care Centre in Mississauga. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations to the Diabetes Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society, and The Kidney Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
Dear Mary and family
We are so very sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathies to you and your family.
We know Dominic will be in your hearts within all the wonderful memories of life, joys, travels, celebrations and love that you shared with him. Our hearts go out to you all.
Mike and Michele Crisp
Friend
July 21, 2020
Mary, I just heard the very sad news of Dom’s passing! So sorry for your loss, your love for one another and your family was so wonderful and may you find comfort in your memories and your loving family that surrounds you.

Love and warm regards my friend!

Dale
Dale O&#8217;Brien
Friend
July 21, 2020
If this is the Dominic who went to Bathurst Heights with me I am sorry to read of his passing. He was a kind, polite school Nate with a ready smile.
Gloria Klowak
Classmate
July 21, 2020
He was my favourite uncle. He always knew how to lift me up when I was down but making jokes or giving me warm hugs. I love him more than I can explain, and will miss him forever. Love you Aunt Mary, and I'm always here for you and the guys. My heart will always hold a very special place for him.
Rachel
Family
July 21, 2020
Mary,
My heart goes out to you and the boys over your loss of a man who I know was the centre of your world. You always spoke of him with so much pride and love. I hope your family and friends can keep you strong in the days ahead. If you ever need anything, let me know.
Sending hugs and warm thoughts your way,
Michele and Jim
Michele and Jim
Coworker
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
