TRICHILO, DOMENIC 1950 - 2020 It is with profound sadness that we share the news of our beloved Domenic's passing, on Wednesday, July 15th. Domenic was a pillar of his family and his work impacted many communities. He enjoyed a long career in construction management in southern Ontario. He was responsible for the supervision of the construction of several landmark buildings in the GTA, including churches, schools, and libraries. He was honoured by several religious communities for his work. Two of his favourite projects were the Wolfond Centre for Jewish Campus Life at the University of Toronto, for which he was made an honorary Mensch, and the Kitchener-Waterloo Regional Library, which required careful consideration and protection of historical buildings and artefacts. He leaves behind Mary, his devoted wife of nearly 40 years, sons Zachary, Joshua (Yiwen), and Ryan. He also leaves behind his sisters Pina (Joe), Rosa (Aniello), and Anna (Jeff). He was a beloved nephew to Betty and Tony, Rosa and Carmelo. His cousins, nephews and nieces will miss him. Born in Siderno, Italy, in 1950, he came with his parents, Caterina and Salvatore, and sister Pina, to build a life in Canada. Dom enjoyed many lifetime friendships, and cherished his time with all of them. Special thanks to the skilled staff at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, who took such good care of our Domenic during his final journey. Our gratitude also goes to all the caring staff at the Renal Care Centre in Mississauga. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations to the Diabetes Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society
, and The Kidney Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family.