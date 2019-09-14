TOPPAN, DOMENICA (NENE) Peacefully, after a long and full life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Etobicoke General Hospital in her 97th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Umberto. Loving mother of Anne and Lou (Debra) Toppan. Cherished Nonna of Robert (Julia) and Matthew (Allison). Domenica was predeceased by her brother and 3 sisters. She will be lovingly remembered by her niece Lisa in Toronto, and her many nieces and nephews in Italy and Brazil. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Fidelis Church, 33 Connie St., Toronto, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019