Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Domenico Di PAOLA. View Sign Obituary

Di PAOLA, Domenico Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 33 years Marianna and three adoring children Massimo, Giuliana and Vittoria. He also leaves behind his brother Angelo. He was predeceased by his father Pasquale, his mother Addolorata and his siblings Elena and Antonio. Family and friends may come to call at the Cardinal Funeral Bathurst Chapel (366 Bathurst Street, north of Dundas Street), on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. and on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church followed by an entombment at Westminster Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Domenico's memory to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at



Di PAOLA, Domenico Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 33 years Marianna and three adoring children Massimo, Giuliana and Vittoria. He also leaves behind his brother Angelo. He was predeceased by his father Pasquale, his mother Addolorata and his siblings Elena and Antonio. Family and friends may come to call at the Cardinal Funeral Bathurst Chapel (366 Bathurst Street, north of Dundas Street), on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. and on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church followed by an entombment at Westminster Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Domenico's memory to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at cardinalfuneralhomes.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close