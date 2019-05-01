Di PAOLA, Domenico Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 33 years Marianna and three adoring children Massimo, Giuliana and Vittoria. He also leaves behind his brother Angelo. He was predeceased by his father Pasquale, his mother Addolorata and his siblings Elena and Antonio. Family and friends may come to call at the Cardinal Funeral Bathurst Chapel (366 Bathurst Street, north of Dundas Street), on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. and on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church followed by an entombment at Westminster Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Domenico's memory to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at cardinalfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019