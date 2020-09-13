1/
DOMENICO EVANGELISTA
EVANGELISTA, DOMENICO It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Domenico Evangelista on September 10, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Maria Antonietta for 61 years. Devoted father of Marco (Mary) and Tenio (Lisa). Proud nonno of Samantha, Selena and Luca Evangelista. Domenico was born in Sora, Italy, in 1935 and married Maria Antonietta in 1959. That same year he came to Canada to make a better life for himself and his family in a new world. Domenico was a talented cabinet maker and his passion for food, wine and calcio was only surpassed by his devotion to his family. He will be sadly missed not only by his immediate family but also his extended family and friends. His larger than life personality will live on in his loved ones. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be taking place at Glendale Funeral Home by invitation only. Domenico's family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Online condolences are welcome.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery
1810 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON M9W 5T1
416-679-1803
