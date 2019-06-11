FERRI, DOMENICO September 12, 1932 Sannicandro di Bari With his family by his side, Domenico passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Angela, loving father to Carmela (Joseph) and Domenica (Paul). Adored grandfather to Angela (Danny), Enrico (Lijia), Elisa (Paul), Domenic (Chantel) and great- grandson Arturo. He will be sadly missed by his brother Michele in Italy, many nieces and nephews and his many relatives and friends. Domenico will be welcomed by his predeceased siblings, Luigi, Gianni, Pasqua, Anna and Tomaso in the House of the Lord. He was the founder of Joe & Domenic Auto Trim and Domenic Ferri Auto Trim & Upholstery. www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 11, 2019