MENEGON, DOMENICO Born July 30, 1924, in Onigo Di Piave, Treviso, Italy. Domenico passed away at the The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Home, Barrie early in the morning of December 12, 2019, following 3 years of convalescence. Domenico will be missed by his entire family, his wife Gina, daughter Marzia, son Araldo and his wife Giuliana. He will always be remembered and treasured by his granddaughters, Ariella, Katia and Alessia. Domenico is survived by his sister Amalia. The family would like to thank the entire team at IOOF for all their love and support for Domenico during his convalescence. Today we celebrate Domenico and his wonderful and long life. A Funeral Service was held at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie, on Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment of cremated remains will take place in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Thornhill. Memorial donations to the IOOF Home, Barrie, would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.