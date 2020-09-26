1/1
Domenico ONETO
ONETO, Domenico Domenico Oneto passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 87. He was surrounded by his loved ones. His beloved wife Margherita predeceased him by twenty-three years. He leaves behind his son John, daughter-in-law Laurinda, and his brothers Giuseppe and Francesco. He was born in Vicari, Sicily and moved to Canada in 1960. In 1963 he married Margherita, and they later welcomed their son John. Domenico worked in Construction and achieved his dream of buying a house with a yard big enough to plant a large vegetable garden. He always went out of his way to help family, friends and neighbours. He loved sharing the bounty of his vegetable garden. He greatly enjoyed visiting his Union Hall and neighborhood Community Centre to play bocce and Italian card games. He was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
