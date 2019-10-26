VILLAFLOR, DOMINADOR MUTUC It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dom, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the age of 85. Loving husband of Celia. Cherished father of Elizabeth (Kiomars), Vincent and Robert. Devoted and caring grandpa to Lara, Alexandra and Dom. Dominador will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com. Donations in memory of Dom may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church in Aurora.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019