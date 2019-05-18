HERNANDEZ, DOMINGO Passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of 100. Reunited with his beloved wife Maria Luisa (2010). Loving father of George (Jackie) and Marisa (Manuel). Cherished Yayo of Laura, Domingo and Jordi and great-grandfather to Abigail, Carolynn, Brian and David. Domingo will be lovingly remembered by many family and friends in both Canada and Spain. Family and friends will be received at the Scott Funeral Home "Woodbridge", 7776 Kipling Avenue, on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Beechwood Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019