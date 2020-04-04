|
GEORGE, DOMINIC (Also affectionately known as Mino) It is with great sadness the family of Dominic George announce his passing on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 86, of Stayner, formerly of Nobleton. Dominic is survived by his beloved wife, Linda of 61 years of marriage. He will be greatly missed by his children Terry (Bruce), Leslie (Peter) and Dale (Gail). He was an awesome Grandpa to Aaron (Vanessa), Eric (Paisley) and Melody. Dearly loved son of the late Antonio and Maria (nee Carbone) Giorgio. Dear brother of Helen Kolebaba and Frances Hobbs. Predeceased by siblings Rocco Giorgio, Connie Tasca, Josie Coletta, Fidel George, Mario George, Deanie Leone, Noddy MacAllister, Rosie Leighton, Angelo George and Diana Bonter. Many good times shared with Joey Tasca and Tony Giorgio. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and "The Gang". He was a great man, husband, father, grandpa and friend to all. Forever in our hearts. With consideration to the health and well-being of all, the family will have a private service and burial. A celebration of life to take place at a later date. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020