GILLIS, Dominic Joseph Passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 13, 2019, at the age of 84. Predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia. Loving father of Brenda, Bradley and Gregory. Longtime employee of the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and personal support workers at the Gibson Long Term Care Residence who have taken such good care of him over the past two and a half years. Private cremation has taken place. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominic Joseph GILLIS.
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019