DUPUIS, DOMINIQUE JOSEPH Passed away at Streetsville Care Community, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Eula (nee Wood). Loving father of Eric (Eva), Heather (John) Peacock, and Lila (Peter) Barontseff. Doting grandfather of Karalyn, Jennifer, Olivia, Tanya, Ashley, Danielle (Rainer) and Christopher (Sara). Dom had a very positive outlook throughout the many trials and tribulations near the end of his life. His wisdom, compassion and strength of character have been and will continue to be an inspiration to us all. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Tuesday, February 19th from 12 p.m. where a Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Private interment Burlington Memorial Gardens at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Dom to CNIB would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOMINIQUE JOSEPH DUPUIS.
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2019