DOMITILLA PRESUTTI
PRESUTTI, DOMITILLA (nee OSTOMA) Peacefully, at the age of 95, Domitilla Presutti (nee Ostoma), passed away on May 27, 2020, at Woodbridge Vista Care Community Centre. Domitilla joins her loving husband Antonio, and son Lucio in Heaven. Domitilla will be greatly missed by many, including children, Bruna (Bruno), Thomas (Jill), Anthony (Lynne) and Michael (Barbara); grandchildren, Anita (Leslie), Paul (Lynn), Anthony, Melissa (Mike), Ryan (Aislynn), Deanna (Bryan), Christina, Adamo, Jacob, and Julian; and great-grandchildren, Megan, Justin, Emily, Christian, Benjamin, Olivia and Finley. Domitilla will also be greatly missed by many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer Society. A private funeral service will take place at Glendale Funeral Home. Please leave your condolences for the family at arbormemorial.ca/en/glendale

Published in Toronto Star on May 29, 2020.
