BAYLIS, Don (John Donald) On Saturday, October 5, 2019, Don passed away at the Scarborough Health Network – General Hospital, at the age of 85. Loving husband of the late Margaret Baylis (nee McDonough). Beloved father of Joe Baylis and his wife Pam and Geoff Baylis and his wife Leila. Predeceased by his sister Jean Auty. Stepfather of Kathy and her husband Jackson Densmore, Sherry and her husband Tom Needes and John Murdock. Cherished grandfather of Scott and his wife Aranda, Alison and Stephen. Stepgrandfather of Margaret and Tommy. Great-grandfather of Aubrey. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5th, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the GLEN OAKS FUNERAL HOME, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Ninth Line and Dundas Street East). A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 6th, at 1 p.m., at St. Peter's Anglican Erindale, 3041 Mississauga Road, Mississauga. Inurnment to follow at Glen Oaks Funeral Cemetery. Donations to the would be appreciated.

