CAULFIELD, DON Fredrick John Donald Caulfield, of Mount Forest and formerly of Toronto, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Littlewood). Loving father of Shane Caulfield and his wife Pauline and Chris Caulfield. Stepfather of Dave Attaway and his wife Patricia, Ernie Attaway, Brian Attaway and his wife Rita and Darlene Attaway. Cherished grandfather of Cindy, Christopher, Mhairie and Elizabeth. Dear brother of Millie Lawrence and Reginald Caulfield and his wife Carol. Predeceased by his siblings Georgina Caulfield, Maize Allison and Al Caulfield. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating Don's life will be held at the England Funeral Home, 294 Main Street South, Mount Forest, on Thursday, June 6th at 12 p.m., with visitation prior to the service from 11 – 11:45 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Cancer Patient Services or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family.

