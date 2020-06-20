KLETKE, DON After a long struggle, Don Kletke, died peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital on June 2, 2020. Don was 85 years young and was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on August 22, 1934. He is survived by his devoted sons, Marc and Scott; his daughter-in-law Michelle; his grandsons, Elijah and Tristan; and his loving partner Gail. Don will also be sorely missed by his extended family and by Gail's children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, Dick and Cliff, and by his wife Nora in 2001. Because of the pandemic, Don spent his last two months in hospital wards, without the solace of visitors. However, his sons, grandsons and partner were able to see him one last time to tell him of their love and of their gratitude for having had the chance to be loved by him. For many years Don made a living as a free-lance commercial artist; upon retirement he used his artistic talent to create paintings that hung in a number of galleries and are now treasured by those who own this artwork. In his later years, Don travelled the world; he particularly liked to be on the water in boats large and small. While enjoying both European waterways and Caribbean seas, he also took pleasure in morning jeep rides in Africa. At home in Port Credit and Toronto, Don had regular luncheon dates with friends Peter and David, enjoyed Friday night dinners with a bevy of close women friends, and delighted in every moment he spent with his family. Many will remember being treated to Don's chili, while Don himself took any opportunity to contrast PEI oysters with those eaten in other parts of the world. Each winter, Don and Gail spent time in the Dominican Republic and many Cabarete friends have been saddened to hear Don will not be enjoying the sun with them next year. When pandemic rules are relaxed, a celebration of Don's life will take place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store