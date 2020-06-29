DON SEYMOUR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEYMOUR, DON Canadian Hall of Fame Jockey Peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 58 years of age. Loving dad of D.J. (Kaitlyn), Kandice (M.J.) Johnson, Michael (Vanessa) and Chris (Brandy). Proud Popi of Carter, Hazel and Jackson. Beloved son of Mary and the late Albert Seymour. Dear brother of Debbie (Ralph), Albert (Michelle), Wayne (Sherry) and Terry (Marisa). Don will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Don will always be highly regarded in the Canadian thoroughbred horse racing community. A private family service will be held, followed by a public celebration of Don's life at a later date. In Don's memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved