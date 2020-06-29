DON SEYMOUR

SEYMOUR, DON Canadian Hall of Fame Jockey Peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 58 years of age. Loving dad of D.J. (Kaitlyn), Kandice (M.J.) Johnson, Michael (Vanessa) and Chris (Brandy). Proud Popi of Carter, Hazel and Jackson. Beloved son of Mary and the late Albert Seymour. Dear brother of Debbie (Ralph), Albert (Michelle), Wayne (Sherry) and Terry (Marisa). Don will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Don will always be highly regarded in the Canadian thoroughbred horse racing community. A private family service will be held, followed by a public celebration of Don's life at a later date. In Don's memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 29, 2020.