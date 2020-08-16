1/1
DON STICKLEY
STICKLEY, DON In Memory 1932 - August 13, 2020 To be part of Don's family and circle of friends meant unconditional love, loyalty, an ear for mellow jazz and enthusiasm for the outdoors. A true boy scout, he was prepared for any adventure. Craftsman, builder, sailor, skier, traveller, curler, Go Kart racer – his 50 years in Blue Mountains created many friendships and memories. Don's legacy embraces 4 generations of family and hundreds of Etobicoke students, many of whom followed in his woodworking footsteps. Prior to teaching at Vincent Massey Collegiate, he was a mining engineer in Timmins and Elliot Lake, the perfect job for his technical mind. Don is missed by best friend and wife, Cory, daughter Brenda, grandson Jeff, and all their families, each loving the outdoor life, a legacy from his northern roots. Private family celebration is planned for the future. Donations may be made to Sleeping Children Around the World, or charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
