WHITE, DON October 17, 1939 - September 8, 2020 It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Donald Richard White, of Port Elgin, formerly of Tara and Brampton, Ontario, in his 81st year. Don was kind, gentle and loving, with a sharp wit and a great love of history. He was a successful man in every way. In business, Don was the co-owner and President of Huntington Laboratories for more than 20 years. An involved community leader and volunteer, Don was a proud Rotarian for over five decades. His proudest achievement was raising a family with his beloved wife Lida (nee Shwayko), his high school sweetheart and spouse of nearly 60 years. He enjoyed every minute of being a grandfather and was a loyal friend to a great many people. Cherished father to Donnie (Janice), Jimmy (LeAnn) and Heather (Steve). The best grandpa ever to Brittany (Todd), Leida, Tommy, William, Maegan, Cailyn and Candace. His many nieces and nephews will miss their uncle Don, as well as all of his cousins and in-laws. Predeceased by his parents, Donald and Zeita White (nee Mason) and his brother Dennis. Special thanks to family physician Dr. Winterton and the Grey Bruce Health Services nursing staff. Also, special thanks to Dr. Doelman at GBHS, for his compassion, patience and humanity. A Private Memorial Service for Don White will be held in the chapel of the BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 - 14th Street, West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492), on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Friends are welcome to watch the service via livestream by selecting the "LIVE STREAMING" menu option at the top right corner of the funeral home website (woodfuneralhome.ca
). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Parkinson Society of Canada or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences can be sent by visiting Don's memorial at www.woodfuneralhome.ca