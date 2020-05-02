CROSBIE, Donald A. With sadness we announce the death of Donald Archibald Crosbie Q.C. in Toronto on April 21, 2020. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Crosbie (Baldwin), his son Ian, daughter-in-law Jolie Lin and five grandchildren, Megan, Nathalie, Marina, Julianne and Davis, all of whom miss him dearly. He was, tragically, predeceased by his son Douglas and daughter-in-law Christine Crosbie (Schmidt), and also by his brother Graham Crosbie. He leaves his sisters, Jessie Osborne of St. George, ON, Kay Lorand of Westlock, AB, and their families, and many relatives and friends. Don was born in Brantford, Ontario in 1932. He graduated from Barrie Collegiate with both academic and athletic honours and obtained a BScF in Forestry at the University of Toronto. He attended Osgoode Hall Law School and was called to the Ontario Bar in 1958. Don was ideally suited to starting his career as a Solicitor in the Department of Lands and Forests; from there he built a distinguished career with the Government of Ontario, serving as Deputy Minister in various ministries including Housing, Consumer and Commercial Relations, and Energy. Following this, he served as Chief Administrative Officer of the Law Society of Ontario. Don was always modest about his many achievements and conscious of his good fortune. Both during his career and in retirement, Don was recognized for his wise counsel, integrity and readiness to help. He read deeply, mainly history, explored genealogy tirelessly, and travelled adventurously, with a special love for his father's homeland, Scotland, and for France. Don had the ability to find any topic interesting, and was happy to share in the interests of others. He loved spending time with his family, whether playing board games with his grandchildren, sharing in the tasks and pleasures of cottage life in Haliburton or heading off on multi-generational family vacations. His always-positive outlook on life persisted even as Parkinson's closed the world around him. We wish to thank the staff at the Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor, especially the caring people in the Davis unit, for their excellent care through the progression of his disease. A memorial is planned for when circumstances permit. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Don was a longtime supporter of the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children.



