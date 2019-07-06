MERCER, DONALD ALBERT Suddenly, at Southlake Regional Health Care Centre, Newmarket, on Friday, June 28, 2019. Don Mercer, in his 92nd year, beloved husband of Susan Thurston and the late Margaret (Smaglinski). Loving father of Bob, Wayne (Debbie), Angie, Leanne (Ryan) Brazier, and Sherry (Chris) Oosterhuis. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Paul (Ashley), Jeffrey, Avery, Hailey, Reese, Cooper, Tyson and his great-grandson Evan. Fondly remembered by his many surviving brothers and sisters and their families. Respecting Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and a family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Don's memory to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019