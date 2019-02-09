Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD ALFRED DAVID WALLIS. View Sign

WALLIS, DONALD ALFRED DAVID Of Mount Forest, passed away at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in his 90th year. Don will be missed by his wife Patricia Wallis (nee Wooldridge-Gawley) of 63 years and his children Stephen, Robert and his wife Deborah, Margot Ford and her husband Greg, Paul and his wife Charlotte and the late Dr. Donald Wallis and his wife Sylvie. Cherished grandfather of Holly, James and his wife Julia, Cameron and his wife Kerri, Tyler, Alex, Morgan and Tristan and great-grandfather of Murphy and Isley. Dear brother of Sydney Ciener and her husband Lewis and Barbara Doyle and her late husband Arthur. Many thanks and gratitude to Hospice Wellington and Waterloo Health Cancer Patient Services. Following Don's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of Don's life will be held on Saturday, May 25th at the Nottawasaga Inn, 6015 Highway 89, Alliston, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cancer Patient Services or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family.

