DAVIS, DONALD ALLAN "AL" 1938 - 2019 Peacefully on September 10, 2019, Predeceased by wife Jo-Anne. Survived by wife Mary. Loving father to Mike (Wendy) and Bruce (Rita). Beloved grandfather to Ethan. He will be remembered by his sisters Carolyn (Allister), Charlotte (Don), his many in-laws and their families. Al was a proud employee of the Ford Motor Company of Canada in various respected positions for 45 years. An avid traveller, skilled gardener and a passionate sports enthusiast. He was a volunteer at the Rose Theatre, member of the Brampton Jaycees, the Brampton Curling Club, and the Probus Club of Brampton. Friends may call the "BRAMPTON CHAPEL" of the SCOTT FUNERAL HOMES (289 Main Street N., Brampton, ON L6X 1N5) on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service to take place at Scott Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with an interment to follow at Brampton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation, or Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

