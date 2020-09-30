HARTLEY, DONALD ALLEN It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Allen Hartley announces his peaceful passing at home in Innisfil, Ontario, on September 15, 2020, after a brief illness. Don leaves behind his four children Bruce (Michale), Steven (Karen), Tracy (Jack) and Keith (Kelley), as well as many grandchildren. Don was predeceased by the mother of his children, his wife Barbara Hartley (Ley), as well as wife Lorreen Hartley (Raspberry). Don, brother to Doug, was predeceased by siblings Leila, Rita, Jack and Greg. As a young man, Don joined the Toronto Fire Department, rising to the rank of Captain. Upon retirement, he worked for ARC Industries for a number of years. Over the years, Don was an avid golfer, bowler, baseball player and was a pool shark and crackerjack card player. A Memorial Service is planned for the Spring of 2021.



