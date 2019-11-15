Donald ALLEN NICHOLLS

Obituary

NICHOLLS, Donald ALLEN December 25, 1946 - November 8, 2019 Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. Don will be deeply missed by his wife, Pat, daughters, Shari Gallant (Brian), Michelle and Cindy (KC) and son, Chris (Andrea), as well as his cherished grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., at The Brampton Funeral Home & Cemetery, 10061 Chinguacousy Road, Brampton. For further details visit www.Bramptonchapel @arbormemorial.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 15, 2019
