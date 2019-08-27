Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD ANTHONY WATTS. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM party room 5 Marine Parade Drive View Map Obituary

WATTS, DONALD ANTHONY It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Don, in his 90th year on August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of June, for 64 years and loved father of Martin (Vicky) and David (Tracey), cherished papa of grandsons, Andrew (Kamila), Jamie (Elle) and Jonathan and great-papa to Olivia, Emma, Jalen and another baby girl, expected in November. He leaves his brother, Harley (Doreen), his sister Bubs (Clive), sister-in-law Audrey (Aubrey) and many nieces, nephews and extended family in England. Don was predeceased by sisters Hazel and Joyce. Don and June came to Canada in 1956 with very little money. A skilled cabinet maker, he was employed with the Etobicoke Board of Education for 35 years and was instrumental in having the Board join the Canadian Union of Public Employees. He was the first Secretary Treasurer of the Ontario Division and firmly believed in unions all his life. His passion for helping others extended beyond his work with unions, as he was a member of The West Toronto Optimist Club for 60 years, and after his retirement, a volunteer at West Park Health Care Centre for over 25 years. Prior to his arrival in Canada, Don served two years in The British Army, in Africa, under the National Service, an experience he was always proud of. Don and June spent memorable time together while travelling extensively, including annual trips to England to stay close to family. Don also enjoyed a weekly card game with friends, which he played until this past year. The family wishes to thank St. Joseph's Health Centre for the excellent care he received in the Palliative Care Unit under Dr. Hopfner and staff, the Dorothy Ley Hospice under Dr. Roy and staff, and care-givers Shaniel and Sherry, as well as Jim, a volunteer, who visited with Don to give June an opportunity to run errands. Don will remain in our hearts forever. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 30th, at 5 Marine Parade Drive, in the party room, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's name to the St. Joseph's Health Centre or the Dorothy Ley Hospice, or just give a loved one a hug.

WATTS, DONALD ANTHONY It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Don, in his 90th year on August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of June, for 64 years and loved father of Martin (Vicky) and David (Tracey), cherished papa of grandsons, Andrew (Kamila), Jamie (Elle) and Jonathan and great-papa to Olivia, Emma, Jalen and another baby girl, expected in November. He leaves his brother, Harley (Doreen), his sister Bubs (Clive), sister-in-law Audrey (Aubrey) and many nieces, nephews and extended family in England. Don was predeceased by sisters Hazel and Joyce. Don and June came to Canada in 1956 with very little money. A skilled cabinet maker, he was employed with the Etobicoke Board of Education for 35 years and was instrumental in having the Board join the Canadian Union of Public Employees. He was the first Secretary Treasurer of the Ontario Division and firmly believed in unions all his life. His passion for helping others extended beyond his work with unions, as he was a member of The West Toronto Optimist Club for 60 years, and after his retirement, a volunteer at West Park Health Care Centre for over 25 years. Prior to his arrival in Canada, Don served two years in The British Army, in Africa, under the National Service, an experience he was always proud of. Don and June spent memorable time together while travelling extensively, including annual trips to England to stay close to family. Don also enjoyed a weekly card game with friends, which he played until this past year. The family wishes to thank St. Joseph's Health Centre for the excellent care he received in the Palliative Care Unit under Dr. Hopfner and staff, the Dorothy Ley Hospice under Dr. Roy and staff, and care-givers Shaniel and Sherry, as well as Jim, a volunteer, who visited with Don to give June an opportunity to run errands. Don will remain in our hearts forever. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 30th, at 5 Marine Parade Drive, in the party room, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's name to the St. Joseph's Health Centre or the Dorothy Ley Hospice, or just give a loved one a hug. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close