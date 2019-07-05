Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD ANTHONY WILLIAMS. View Sign Service Information Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama 8190 Dixie Road Brampton , ON L6T5N9 (905)-456-8190 Obituary

WILLIAMS, DONALD ANTHONY June 13, 1930 – July 3, 2019 Born in Perth, Ontario, Don died peacefully, at the age of 89, after precious moments with his family by his side, at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas Williams and Carmel Grennon and his brothers Ed (Elva, deceased), James (Lois, deceased), Frank (Barbara) and John (Linda). Don is survived by his beloved wife Evelyn O'Brien, his siblings Marie Pacini (Basil), Gerald (Donna, deceased), Thomas (Diane, deceased), Carmel Primeau (Robert) and Patrick (Gloria), his children Maureen (Dan), Kathleen, Daniel (Tara) and Terence (Cynthia), his grandchildren Shannon (Andrew), Kellyanne (Michael), Scott, Jake, Matthew, Hannah, Rose, Owen and Creegan and his great-grandchild Brooklyn. Don will also be remembered fondly by his many nephews and nieces and their spouses. Don was a parishioner of St. John Fisher Church in Bramalea, Ontario and a proud member of the Canadian Legion. Don was a Korean War Veteran serving with the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI), 1950-1952, stationed in Korea as part of the Canadian Army Special Forces. He served on the organizing committee which established the Wall of Remembrance national monument at Meadowvale Cemetery in Brampton, Ontario in 1997, to honour the 516 Canadians lost in the Korean War. He was a longtime employee of A.V. Roe (Avro) in Malton, Ontario, having worked there during the Avro Arrow years and maintaining his employment through the infamous "Black Friday" in 1959 when the Arrow jet program was cancelled. Don continued his career in the aerospace industry and eventually went on to become Purchasing Manager for Orenda Division (Hawker Siddeley). Don will be lovingly remembered for his strength, courage, honesty, kindness and generous spirit. He lived a full and good life, was devoted to his family and was always looking to offer or generate a smile. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre L-Wing for the compassionate and warm care Don received. Don endeared himself to many of the staff during his time at Sunnybrook and the staff were always welcoming and helpful to the family. Resting at ANDREWS COMMUNITY FUNERAL CENTRE – BRAMALEA CHAPEL, 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton, on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Fisher Parish, 300 Balmoral Drive, Bramalea, on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Assumption Cemetery, 6933 Tomken Road, Mississauga. If desired, donations may be made to Sunnybrook Veterans Comfort Fund or Prostate Cancer Canada. Online condolences at: www.dignitymemorial.com Published in the Toronto Star on July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

