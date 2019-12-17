CLARKE, DONALD ARTHUR Passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dorothy Ley Hospice in Etobicoke, at the age of 87, surrounded by family. Son of the late Mildred and Howard Clarke. Husband to Margaret Clarke. Beloved father of Karen (Dean) Michelle (the late Randy) and Leslie (Dan), stepfather of Bob (Carol) and Michael (Sheila). Brother to Norman and the late Eleanor, the late William and the late Marlene. Brother-in-law of Heather and the late Doreen. Will be sadly missed by grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his many friends from the place he called home, the Richview Residence. Sadly missed by his friends at Flextile and the Steelworkers Union. Family and friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves.), on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019