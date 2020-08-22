MARTIN, DONALD "DON" BRAMWELL It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the sudden passing of Donald "Don" Martin, on August 18, 2020, at the age of 80. Don was born January 10, 1940 in St. Johns, Newfoundland, to his late parents Eli and Celia Martin. Don was the loving and devoted husband and best friend of Ella (nee Robbins) for 56 years. Beloved father of Michael (Janet McGarry) and Christopher (Amanda Matthews). Don was predeceased by his brother James (Clara). He will be remembered by nieces, nephews and his extended group of family and friends. Private cremation has taken place and a gathering in Don's memory will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca