BROWN, Donald September 17, 1932 – October 8, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Donald (Don) Brown, of Brampton. Don was the youngest and last of 5 children of James Brown and Christina McDonald of Priceville, Glenelg Township. Don was a loyal husband to his love, Phyllis (nee Wilkins), for over 63 years. Loving father of Kate (Neil), Larry (Holly), Christine and Jackie (predeceased). Grandfather of Leslie (Arthur), Abner (Christa), Erin, and Austin. Great-grandfather of Rowan. Don was a longtime employee at Murfin Heating & Cooling, before becoming a Heating Inspector for the City of Brampton. We will celebrate Don's life at the Brampton Funeral Home, 10061 Chinguacousy Rd., Brampton (NE Corner of Chinguacousy and Bovaird), 905-460-9155. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 15th, from 6 - 8 p.m., and Wednesday, October 16th, from Noon - 1 p.m. Memorial Service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 16th, at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Bethell Hospice Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019